Seigniorage Shares Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $336,242.31 and $38,209.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

