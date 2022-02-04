Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 74,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $137.02 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

