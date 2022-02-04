Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ST opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

