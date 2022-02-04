Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $60.09 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

