Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.60

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.60 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.47). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44), with a volume of 677,848 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.55 million and a PE ratio of 18.14.

About Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

