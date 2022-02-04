ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock traded up $19.36 on Friday, reaching $580.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.98, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

