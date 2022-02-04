Shard (SHARD) Reaches One Day Volume of $211,966.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $211,966.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 76% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

