Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,864 ($25.06).

LON SHEL traded up GBX 64.82 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,024.82 ($27.22). The stock had a trading volume of 11,455,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,186. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

