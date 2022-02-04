Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.41. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,750 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

