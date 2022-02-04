Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.57

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $43.07. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 66,169 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

