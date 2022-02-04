Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $809.44

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $809.44, but opened at $840.00. Shopify shares last traded at $835.41, with a volume of 17,204 shares changing hands.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,513.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

