Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 267.10 ($3.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.61.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 over the last quarter.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.