Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Raised to €21.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

