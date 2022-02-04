Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.81.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

