Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €58.00 ($65.17) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.81.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.