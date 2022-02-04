SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $21.59 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

