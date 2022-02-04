Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.25% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 472,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,167 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

