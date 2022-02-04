Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.30. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6,934 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

