Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $34.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,657 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.