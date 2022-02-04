Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,453 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SI. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

