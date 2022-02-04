SingularityNET Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $140.20 million and $6.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111333 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

