SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

