Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

