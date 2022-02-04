Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Skillz worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

