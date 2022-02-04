Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.20. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 22,656 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

