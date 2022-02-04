SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

SkyWest stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.07. 17,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SkyWest by 43.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $3,844,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

