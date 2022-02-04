SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKYW. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,026. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

