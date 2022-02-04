Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $131.31. 41,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,995,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.54.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

