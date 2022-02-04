Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.09

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as low as C$35.25. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 92,691 shares changing hands.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.7314864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at C$7,843,173.33. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

