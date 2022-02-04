Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Snap stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Snap by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Snap by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 290,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,367,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,368,000 after buying an additional 798,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

