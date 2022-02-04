Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

NYSE SNAP opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

