Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

SNAP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

