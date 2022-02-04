Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Snap stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Snap by 14.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

