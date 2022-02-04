Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $53.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $11.32 on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

