Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. 1,453,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 31,565,801 shares.The stock last traded at $36.35 and had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.01.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.