Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 8.3%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $277.71 and last traded at $277.56. 122,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,969,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,953 shares of company stock valued at $680,619,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

