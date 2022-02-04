SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006416 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $43,959.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.44 or 0.07255547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.64 or 0.99977817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006637 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.