Solanium Hits Market Cap of $74.58 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Solanium has a total market cap of $74.58 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

