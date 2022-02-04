Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

