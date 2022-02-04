Sologenic Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $92.96 million and $1.24 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

