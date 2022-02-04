SOLVE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $687,178.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. SOLVE has a market cap of $38.68 million and approximately $687,178.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00097689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

