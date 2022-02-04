SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) will post sales of $20.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $19.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $79.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.15 million, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $104.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,765,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC opened at $8.42 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

