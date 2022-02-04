Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $509.80

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.80 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 540.40 ($7.27). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.96), with a volume of 105,040 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

