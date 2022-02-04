SOMESING (SSX) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $123.50 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.20 or 0.07270973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 0.99968606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006605 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

