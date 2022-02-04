Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 11,566 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

