Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. Research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

