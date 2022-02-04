South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $503.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.36 million and the highest is $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.