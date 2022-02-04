South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.62

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 13649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $518.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.