South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,940 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of South State worth $90,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

