Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Down 5.5%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 3,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.