Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Trading Down 5.5%

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 3,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 291,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

SOVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

