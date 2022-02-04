S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $413.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

